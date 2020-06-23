All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1683 W Cindy Lane

1683 West Cindy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1683 West Cindy Lane, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contact listing agent Jon Perez 714-865-3035. Lovely single story 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit with a huge back patio. The bright, clean, and spacious kitchen features a dishwasher, gas range, above microwave, and lots of cabinet and counter space to work your magic. The living room has plenty of room for large furniture and has a nice brick fireplace. The dining area features a newer and modern ceiling fan and the room blends nicely with the living room making both spaces one large area. The spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet and master bathroom. The master bedroom features a walk-in shower, new quartz counters, new fixtures, and new toilet. The additional bedroom features a connecting jack n jill bathroom. This jack n jill guest bathroom features a nicely remodeled tiled shower, new quartz counters, new fixtures, and new toilet. Inside laundry area with washer and dryer hookups. Oversized and private patio that's the length of the unit. One car garage close to the unit. Unit has been freshly painted, bathroom remodeled, newer faucets and fixtures, and much more. No one above or below. Approximately 3.5 miles to 5 fwy, 2 miles to 22 fwy, 3.5 miles to Disneyland, 3 miles to Walmart, 2 miles to Target, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1683 W Cindy Lane have any available units?
1683 W Cindy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1683 W Cindy Lane have?
Some of 1683 W Cindy Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1683 W Cindy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1683 W Cindy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1683 W Cindy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1683 W Cindy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1683 W Cindy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1683 W Cindy Lane offers parking.
Does 1683 W Cindy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1683 W Cindy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1683 W Cindy Lane have a pool?
No, 1683 W Cindy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1683 W Cindy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1683 W Cindy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1683 W Cindy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1683 W Cindy Lane has units with dishwashers.
