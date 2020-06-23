1683 W Cindy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Contact listing agent Jon Perez 714-865-3035. Lovely single story 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit with a huge back patio. The bright, clean, and spacious kitchen features a dishwasher, gas range, above microwave, and lots of cabinet and counter space to work your magic. The living room has plenty of room for large furniture and has a nice brick fireplace. The dining area features a newer and modern ceiling fan and the room blends nicely with the living room making both spaces one large area. The spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet and master bathroom. The master bedroom features a walk-in shower, new quartz counters, new fixtures, and new toilet. The additional bedroom features a connecting jack n jill bathroom. This jack n jill guest bathroom features a nicely remodeled tiled shower, new quartz counters, new fixtures, and new toilet. Inside laundry area with washer and dryer hookups. Oversized and private patio that's the length of the unit. One car garage close to the unit. Unit has been freshly painted, bathroom remodeled, newer faucets and fixtures, and much more. No one above or below. Approximately 3.5 miles to 5 fwy, 2 miles to 22 fwy, 3.5 miles to Disneyland, 3 miles to Walmart, 2 miles to Target, and more.