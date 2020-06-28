All apartments in Anaheim
1670 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Unit 3B Available 12/13/19 LE CHATEAU APARTMENTS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATH - Property Id: 172681

LE CHATEAU is a gated apartment community located near Disneyland, 5 & 91 FWY, Shopping Centers & Much more.
Single Level unit #3B will be available on December 13th. Monthly Rent $1705
In our apartments you can enjoy feeling at home with the lovely granite countertops in the kitchen & bathrooms, ceiling fan in the dining room, A/C units in every room to keep you cool in those hot summer months, and central heating to keep you warm in those cold winter months, a private patio for you to relax on (extra outdoor living space not included in square footage) and plenty of closet space (mirrored closet doors).
#3B comes with one assigned carport space with an overhead storage bin.
4 Laundry Rooms on site $1 to wash and $0.75 to dry.
Unfortunately, we don't have anything to show at this moment, #3B will be available for showing after Nov 30th.
Tours to our beautiful community will be given by APPOINTMENT ONLY, so call today to schedule yours! We currently offer Month-to-Month leasing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172681p
Property Id 172681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5280695)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B have any available units?
1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B have?
Some of 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B currently offering any rent specials?
1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B pet-friendly?
No, 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B offer parking?
Yes, 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B offers parking.
Does 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B have a pool?
No, 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B does not have a pool.
Does 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B have accessible units?
No, 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B does not have units with dishwashers.

