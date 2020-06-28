1670 W. Broadway Ave. 3B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking

Unit 3B Available 12/13/19 LE CHATEAU APARTMENTS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATH - Property Id: 172681



LE CHATEAU is a gated apartment community located near Disneyland, 5 & 91 FWY, Shopping Centers & Much more.

Single Level unit #3B will be available on December 13th. Monthly Rent $1705

In our apartments you can enjoy feeling at home with the lovely granite countertops in the kitchen & bathrooms, ceiling fan in the dining room, A/C units in every room to keep you cool in those hot summer months, and central heating to keep you warm in those cold winter months, a private patio for you to relax on (extra outdoor living space not included in square footage) and plenty of closet space (mirrored closet doors).

#3B comes with one assigned carport space with an overhead storage bin.

4 Laundry Rooms on site $1 to wash and $0.75 to dry.

Unfortunately, we don't have anything to show at this moment, #3B will be available for showing after Nov 30th.

Tours to our beautiful community will be given by APPOINTMENT ONLY, so call today to schedule yours! We currently offer Month-to-Month leasing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172681p

Property Id 172681



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5280695)