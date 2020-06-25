1527 W Chanticleer Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Hard to find diamond in the rough featuring a remodeled kitchen with rich cherry colored cabinetry, abundant storage and an island accented by a black richlite countertop. Built in cabinets cover an entire wall in the massive country kitchen with a sliding door opening to a huge back yard. Quaint wood decking in the backyard sits under a mature shade tree. Bright open floor plan features three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood flooring and a cozy fireplace. The master embraces a view of the rear grounds plus direct access to the backyard decking through a second set of sliding glass doors. Separate laundry room off of the kitchen with access to the second bathroom and back yard. Sprawling driveway leads to a detached two car garage with multiple options for RV, boats and/or multiple cars