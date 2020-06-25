All apartments in Anaheim
1527 W Chanticleer Road
1527 W Chanticleer Road

1527 West Chanticleer Road · No Longer Available
Location

1527 West Chanticleer Road, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Hard to find diamond in the rough featuring a remodeled kitchen with rich cherry colored cabinetry, abundant storage and an island accented by a black richlite countertop. Built in cabinets cover an entire wall in the massive country kitchen with a sliding door opening to a huge back yard. Quaint wood decking in the backyard sits under a mature shade tree. Bright open floor plan features three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood flooring and a cozy fireplace. The master embraces a view of the rear grounds plus direct access to the backyard decking through a second set of sliding glass doors. Separate laundry room off of the kitchen with access to the second bathroom and back yard. Sprawling driveway leads to a detached two car garage with multiple options for RV, boats and/or multiple cars

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 W Chanticleer Road have any available units?
1527 W Chanticleer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 W Chanticleer Road have?
Some of 1527 W Chanticleer Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 W Chanticleer Road currently offering any rent specials?
1527 W Chanticleer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 W Chanticleer Road pet-friendly?
No, 1527 W Chanticleer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1527 W Chanticleer Road offer parking?
Yes, 1527 W Chanticleer Road offers parking.
Does 1527 W Chanticleer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 W Chanticleer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 W Chanticleer Road have a pool?
No, 1527 W Chanticleer Road does not have a pool.
Does 1527 W Chanticleer Road have accessible units?
No, 1527 W Chanticleer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 W Chanticleer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 W Chanticleer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
