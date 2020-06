Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This very clean 3 bedroom plus den has just been painted in and out! he home features a large patio, perfect for summer entertainment. The two baths have been remodeled. Living features a fireplace. New ceiling fan in master. Air conditioned recessed lights in country kitchen. Possible RV parking.