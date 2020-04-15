All apartments in Anaheim
1511 Tonia Court
1511 Tonia Court

1511 West Tonia Court · No Longer Available
Location

1511 West Tonia Court, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
1511 Tonia Court Available 04/01/20 1511 Tonia Court, Anaheim CA 92802 - Available - Beautiful Split-Level Property with Pool! Tons of room in this remodeled open floor plan. Home boasts, granite countertops, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, large family room, fireplace, 4 bedrooms!, 3 baths, bright and airy, with a huge backyard and pool to enjoy coming home to. All on a great cul de sac in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Anaheim. Minutes from Disneyland, downtown Anaheim and easy freeway access. Put this one on your list to see! Sorry No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4694451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Tonia Court have any available units?
1511 Tonia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Tonia Court have?
Some of 1511 Tonia Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Tonia Court currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Tonia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Tonia Court pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Tonia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1511 Tonia Court offer parking?
No, 1511 Tonia Court does not offer parking.
Does 1511 Tonia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Tonia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Tonia Court have a pool?
Yes, 1511 Tonia Court has a pool.
Does 1511 Tonia Court have accessible units?
No, 1511 Tonia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Tonia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Tonia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
