1511 Tonia Court Available 04/01/20 1511 Tonia Court, Anaheim CA 92802 - Available - Beautiful Split-Level Property with Pool! Tons of room in this remodeled open floor plan. Home boasts, granite countertops, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, large family room, fireplace, 4 bedrooms!, 3 baths, bright and airy, with a huge backyard and pool to enjoy coming home to. All on a great cul de sac in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Anaheim. Minutes from Disneyland, downtown Anaheim and easy freeway access. Put this one on your list to see! Sorry No Pets.



(RLNE4694451)