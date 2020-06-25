All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

1433 E Lincoln Avenue

1433 East Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1433 East Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located on the major through-way in Anaheim - Great Home/Office Possibility (you could open your business here with a large driveway to park up to 6 cars plus 2 car garage and more in the back alley). This single story home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, individual laundry room and a spacious Kitchen offering granite counter top, island and laminate wood floors. The living room/dining area have hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace for cold winter nights. The property has dual pane windows, newer doors and paint. The two car garage has automatic door opener plus a large driveway to park up to 6 cars. Perfect to run your business here. REMODELING in progress - NEW FLOOR, PAINT and BATHROOM (will update pictures when done).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

