Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

1381 S Walnut St

1381 S Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

1381 S Walnut St, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Renovated Townhome next to Disneyland - Property Id: 103383

Renovated kitchen and bathrooms with quartz countertops. New cabinets/vanities, new dishwasher, new garbage disposal, new faucets, sinks, light fixtures, mirrors. Entire home freshly painted. Open concept with coastal color scheme. Ceiling fans in living, dining and master bedroom with remote. Blinds in all bedrooms. Master has vaulted ceiling with dual closets. No carpet flooring, only laminate wood and tiles. Recessed lightings. Laundry room downstairs. Washer and dryer included. Enclosed/fenced private side yard accessed through sliding doors from living room or dining room with small garden area. Great for BBQ area or just relaxing for cup of coffee. Walking distance to Disneyland! Two story with 1 car garage. Additional 1 assigned parking and 1 guest permit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103383
Property Id 103383

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4745861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 S Walnut St have any available units?
1381 S Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1381 S Walnut St have?
Some of 1381 S Walnut St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 S Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
1381 S Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 S Walnut St pet-friendly?
No, 1381 S Walnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1381 S Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 1381 S Walnut St offers parking.
Does 1381 S Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1381 S Walnut St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 S Walnut St have a pool?
No, 1381 S Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 1381 S Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 1381 S Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 S Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1381 S Walnut St has units with dishwashers.
