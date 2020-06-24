129 S Glendon St

Amenities
Available 04/15/19 5BR, 3Ba, House - Property Id: 106547
If you are looking for a large house, Then you must see this 2-story, 5BR, 3 full Ba house.
Downstiars, you will find: one bedroom with full bath, living room with fire place, family room, dinning room, breakfast area, kitchen, and tow car garage.
Upstairs, you will find: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath, including master bedroom with its private full path and walk-in closet.
The house equipped with central AC and Heating system, in addition to a central whole house fan.
There are large front and back yards with covered patio. Also, in the back yard there is an additional room that can be used as a game room or extra storage area.
Downstairs is tiled with porcelain tiles, and the bedrooms are tiled with laminate wood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106547
No Dogs Allowed
