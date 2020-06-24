All apartments in Anaheim
129 S Glendon St
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

129 S Glendon St

129 South Glendon Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 South Glendon Street, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
Available 04/15/19 5BR, 3Ba, House - Property Id: 106547

If you are looking for a large house, Then you must see this 2-story, 5BR, 3 full Ba house.
Downstiars, you will find: one bedroom with full bath, living room with fire place, family room, dinning room, breakfast area, kitchen, and tow car garage.
Upstairs, you will find: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath, including master bedroom with its private full path and walk-in closet.
The house equipped with central AC and Heating system, in addition to a central whole house fan.
There are large front and back yards with covered patio. Also, in the back yard there is an additional room that can be used as a game room or extra storage area.
Downstairs is tiled with porcelain tiles, and the bedrooms are tiled with laminate wood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106547
Property Id 106547

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4772071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 S Glendon St have any available units?
129 S Glendon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 S Glendon St have?
Some of 129 S Glendon St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 S Glendon St currently offering any rent specials?
129 S Glendon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 S Glendon St pet-friendly?
No, 129 S Glendon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 129 S Glendon St offer parking?
Yes, 129 S Glendon St offers parking.
Does 129 S Glendon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 S Glendon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 S Glendon St have a pool?
No, 129 S Glendon St does not have a pool.
Does 129 S Glendon St have accessible units?
No, 129 S Glendon St does not have accessible units.
Does 129 S Glendon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 S Glendon St has units with dishwashers.
