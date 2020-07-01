1252 S Country Glen Way Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

End unit, 2 story condo, with beautiful backyard and side yard. You can see the canyon view and lights view, sunset view from the master bedroom. Safe and quiet with near by hiking trails. One car attached garage with direct access and one car covered carport nearby. Spacious living room with a fireplace, laminated flooring and sliding glass door to access to the back yard. Vaulted ceiling fans were installed in the dinning area and 2 bedrooms. Excellent location in Summit Court. Community has swimming pool, spa, BBQ, playground and gym