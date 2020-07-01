All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1252 S Country Glen Way Lane
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:37 PM

1252 S Country Glen Way Lane

1252 South Country Glen Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1252 South Country Glen Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
End unit, 2 story condo, with beautiful backyard and side yard. You can see the canyon view and lights view, sunset view from the master bedroom. Safe and quiet with near by hiking trails. One car attached garage with direct access and one car covered carport nearby. Spacious living room with a fireplace, laminated flooring and sliding glass door to access to the back yard. Vaulted ceiling fans were installed in the dinning area and 2 bedrooms. Excellent location in Summit Court. Community has swimming pool, spa, BBQ, playground and gym

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane have any available units?
1252 S Country Glen Way Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane have?
Some of 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1252 S Country Glen Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane offers parking.
Does 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane has a pool.
Does 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 S Country Glen Way Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles