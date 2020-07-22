All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

1236 North Dresden Place Unit B

1236 North Dresden Place · (408) 917-0430
Location

1236 North Dresden Place, Anaheim, CA 92801
North Euclid

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Relax in this cozy unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom triplex home property rental filled with all the comfortable features of a home in the North Euclid neighborhood in Anaheim.

Bright and comfy interior with tile flooring. Benefit from a nice kitchen that includes granite countertops, fine cabinetry, oven/range, and garbage disposal. It has gas heating for climate control. A vanity sink and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. The exterior has a small owner-maintained yard with a little patio. There’s storage for $100 (optional). It comes with off-street parking. Tenants can use the washer-dryer for an extra $44. No pets, sorry. No smoking in the property, too.

The tenant pays for water ($60 on top of the rent), trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will handle the landscaping. However, only vegetable growing is allowed; no planting of fruit trees or any trees. No higher than 2 feet.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Woodcrest Park, Manzanita Park, and Nicolas Park.

Bus lines:
37 La Habra - Fountain Valley - 0.1 mile
38 Lakewood - Anaheim Hills - 0.3 mile
30 Cerritos – Anaheim - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5975487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B have any available units?
1236 North Dresden Place Unit B has a unit available for $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B have?
Some of 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1236 North Dresden Place Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B offers parking.
Does 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B have a pool?
No, 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 North Dresden Place Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
