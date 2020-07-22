1236 North Dresden Place Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal 24hr maintenance parking

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Relax in this cozy unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom triplex home property rental filled with all the comfortable features of a home in the North Euclid neighborhood in Anaheim.



Bright and comfy interior with tile flooring. Benefit from a nice kitchen that includes granite countertops, fine cabinetry, oven/range, and garbage disposal. It has gas heating for climate control. A vanity sink and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. The exterior has a small owner-maintained yard with a little patio. There’s storage for $100 (optional). It comes with off-street parking. Tenants can use the washer-dryer for an extra $44. No pets, sorry. No smoking in the property, too.



The tenant pays for water ($60 on top of the rent), trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will handle the landscaping. However, only vegetable growing is allowed; no planting of fruit trees or any trees. No higher than 2 feet.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Woodcrest Park, Manzanita Park, and Nicolas Park.



Bus lines:

37 La Habra - Fountain Valley - 0.1 mile

38 Lakewood - Anaheim Hills - 0.3 mile

30 Cerritos – Anaheim - 0.5 mile



No Pets Allowed



