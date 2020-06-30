1219 E. Diana Ave.

Amenities

Upgraded 3 bedroom home in Anaheim - Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a showing.



This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is 2 stories and boasts an open living layout.



Other great features include:

*fireplace

*dual bathroom sinks

*mirrored closet doors

*spacious front and back yards

*3 car garage



This home is ideally centered within minutes to multiple Elementary, Junior High and High Schools, multiple parks, Disneyland, Downtown Disney, Angels Stadium, Honda Center, Anaheim Packing district, Anaheim Town Square, The Rinks Anaheim ICE, restaurants, shopping and THE 5, 57 and 91 freeways.



(RLNE5400474)