Anaheim, CA
1219 E. Diana Ave.
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1219 E. Diana Ave.

1219 East Diana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1219 East Diana Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded 3 bedroom home in Anaheim - Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a showing.

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is 2 stories and boasts an open living layout.

Other great features include:
*fireplace
*dual bathroom sinks
*mirrored closet doors
*spacious front and back yards
*3 car garage

This home is ideally centered within minutes to multiple Elementary, Junior High and High Schools, multiple parks, Disneyland, Downtown Disney, Angels Stadium, Honda Center, Anaheim Packing district, Anaheim Town Square, The Rinks Anaheim ICE, restaurants, shopping and THE 5, 57 and 91 freeways.

Call or text Leonel at 714-600-9432 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5400474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 E. Diana Ave. have any available units?
1219 E. Diana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 1219 E. Diana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1219 E. Diana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 E. Diana Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1219 E. Diana Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1219 E. Diana Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1219 E. Diana Ave. offers parking.
Does 1219 E. Diana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 E. Diana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 E. Diana Ave. have a pool?
No, 1219 E. Diana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1219 E. Diana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1219 E. Diana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 E. Diana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 E. Diana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 E. Diana Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 E. Diana Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

