116 S Seneca Cir #8
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

116 S Seneca Cir #8

116 S Seneca Cir · No Longer Available
Location

116 S Seneca Cir, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Large 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage 2-Story End Unit Town-Home in Anaheim - Large 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage 2-Story End Unit Town-Home in Anaheim

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Thursday Evening 03/19/20 We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm. There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

End unit
Fresh new paint
New Carpet
Each bedroom has vaniity
Shared Tub/Toilet
Wood laminate flooring in living room
2 Car Attached Garage
Wash/Dryer hookups in garage
Central heat/AC
Water and Trash service included in rent
Outdoor Patio
Adjacent to community Pool

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,095 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. We accept all sources of income.
E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5633651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 S Seneca Cir #8 have any available units?
116 S Seneca Cir #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 S Seneca Cir #8 have?
Some of 116 S Seneca Cir #8's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 S Seneca Cir #8 currently offering any rent specials?
116 S Seneca Cir #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 S Seneca Cir #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 S Seneca Cir #8 is pet friendly.
Does 116 S Seneca Cir #8 offer parking?
Yes, 116 S Seneca Cir #8 offers parking.
Does 116 S Seneca Cir #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 S Seneca Cir #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 S Seneca Cir #8 have a pool?
Yes, 116 S Seneca Cir #8 has a pool.
Does 116 S Seneca Cir #8 have accessible units?
No, 116 S Seneca Cir #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 116 S Seneca Cir #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 S Seneca Cir #8 does not have units with dishwashers.

