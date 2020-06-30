116 S Seneca Cir #8

Amenities
End unit
Fresh new paint
New Carpet
Each bedroom has vaniity
Shared Tub/Toilet
Wood laminate flooring in living room
2 Car Attached Garage
Wash/Dryer hookups in garage
Central heat/AC
Water and Trash service included in rent
Outdoor Patio
Adjacent to community Pool
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,095 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. We accept all sources of income.
E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
