116 S Seneca Cir #8

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Large 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage 2-Story End Unit Town-Home in Anaheim



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Thursday Evening 03/19/20 We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm. There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



End unit

Fresh new paint

New Carpet

Each bedroom has vaniity

Shared Tub/Toilet

Wood laminate flooring in living room

2 Car Attached Garage

Wash/Dryer hookups in garage

Central heat/AC

Water and Trash service included in rent

Outdoor Patio

Adjacent to community Pool



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,095 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing. We accept all sources of income.

E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



