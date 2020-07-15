114 S HARBOR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill

Modern remodeled condominium with amenities! 1 bedroom, spacious living room and a modern remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. There is room for a dining table & desk. It has a laundry area with a washer and dryer by the stairs. It is a short walk to the gym and pool. The courtyard has clean seating and barbecue areas. Two covered and gated parking spaces. The Harbor Lofts is half a mile from great dining experiences at the Packing House, 2.5 miles from Disneyland and 5.8 miles to Knotts and many more places that Orange County has to offer!