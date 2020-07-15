All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

114 S HARBOR

114 Harbor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

114 Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Modern remodeled condominium with amenities! 1 bedroom, spacious living room and a modern remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. There is room for a dining table & desk. It has a laundry area with a washer and dryer by the stairs. It is a short walk to the gym and pool. The courtyard has clean seating and barbecue areas. Two covered and gated parking spaces. The Harbor Lofts is half a mile from great dining experiences at the Packing House, 2.5 miles from Disneyland and 5.8 miles to Knotts and many more places that Orange County has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 S HARBOR have any available units?
114 S HARBOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 S HARBOR have?
Some of 114 S HARBOR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 S HARBOR currently offering any rent specials?
114 S HARBOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 S HARBOR pet-friendly?
No, 114 S HARBOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 114 S HARBOR offer parking?
Yes, 114 S HARBOR offers parking.
Does 114 S HARBOR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 S HARBOR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 S HARBOR have a pool?
Yes, 114 S HARBOR has a pool.
Does 114 S HARBOR have accessible units?
No, 114 S HARBOR does not have accessible units.
Does 114 S HARBOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 S HARBOR does not have units with dishwashers.
