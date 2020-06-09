All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1057 S Windy Ridge Court

1057 South Windy Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1057 South Windy Ridge Court, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a bonus room. Downstairs offers a light and bright living room and dining room, open kitchen with island, granite counters and tons of storage. Family room with fireplace and built-in desk area. Downstairs bedroom, full bathroom and inside laundry and access to the three car garage rounds out the downstairs. Upstairs you are greeted with a large double door master bedroom with fireplace and sitting area. Master bathroom offers dual sinks, separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms, full bathroom and a large bonus room finish off the upstairs. Gorgeous views from the backyard for relaxation. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. For information, contact Stephanie Rezac @ 714.721.1035. Two Showing Times scheduled this week, contact agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 S Windy Ridge Court have any available units?
1057 S Windy Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 S Windy Ridge Court have?
Some of 1057 S Windy Ridge Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 S Windy Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
1057 S Windy Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 S Windy Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 1057 S Windy Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1057 S Windy Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 1057 S Windy Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 1057 S Windy Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 S Windy Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 S Windy Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 1057 S Windy Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 1057 S Windy Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 1057 S Windy Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 S Windy Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 S Windy Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
