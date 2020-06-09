1057 S Windy Ridge Court

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a bonus room. Downstairs offers a light and bright living room and dining room, open kitchen with island, granite counters and tons of storage. Family room with fireplace and built-in desk area. Downstairs bedroom, full bathroom and inside laundry and access to the three car garage rounds out the downstairs. Upstairs you are greeted with a large double door master bedroom with fireplace and sitting area. Master bathroom offers dual sinks, separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms, full bathroom and a large bonus room finish off the upstairs. Gorgeous views from the backyard for relaxation. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. For information, contact Stephanie Rezac @ 714.721.1035. Two Showing Times scheduled this week, contact agent for details.