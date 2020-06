Amenities

~ Beautiful gated "Summit Renaissance" community high in the hills of Anaheim ~ This immaculate unit is a first time rental ~ Townhouse style with nobody above or below and a cozy front patio with B/I BBQ ~ Tucked away in a prime interior location in the community ~ Open concept with all living/bedroom space on one level and no interior steps with exception of stairs down to laundry and garage access ~ Cozy living room with fireplace and adjacent dining area ~ New remodeled kitchen open to living area featuring new cabinetry w/self-close drawers and doors-quartz counters-custom tiled backsplash-sitting bar-recessed lighting-stainless appliances-single undermount sink ~ Fresh interior paint-plantation shutters-ceiling fans-new windows throughout ~ Master bath with dual sinks ~ Oversized direct access 2/car tandem garage ~ Spacious indoor laundry area ~ Refrigerator-washer/dryer included without warranty ~ Resort like community amenities ~ Convienent to shopping-restaurants-walking trails-golf-91/55 freeways-241 toll road