Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

100 N. Avenida Palmera

100 North Avenida Palmera · (714) 899-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 North Avenida Palmera, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 100 N. Avenida Palmera · Avail. Aug 14

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
100 N. Avenida Palmera Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Home in Anaheim! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

Single story home on a huge lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Distressed laminate wood flooring throughout with base moulding. Formal living room with cathedral ceilings and beautiful gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Sizable dining area with tiled flooring. Patio door opens up into large backyard, landscaped and perfect for entertaining! Laundry hookups in the two car attached garage. Close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment! Won't last long! Apply TODAY!

Submit on pets.

For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 additional deposit for each approved pet, plus additional fees.

(RLNE5906699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

