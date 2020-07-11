Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

100 N. Avenida Palmera Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Home in Anaheim! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**



Single story home on a huge lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Distressed laminate wood flooring throughout with base moulding. Formal living room with cathedral ceilings and beautiful gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Sizable dining area with tiled flooring. Patio door opens up into large backyard, landscaped and perfect for entertaining! Laundry hookups in the two car attached garage. Close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment! Won't last long! Apply TODAY!



Submit on pets.



For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 additional deposit for each approved pet, plus additional fees.



