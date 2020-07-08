All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 315 S Curtis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
315 S Curtis Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

315 S Curtis Avenue

315 South Curtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

315 South Curtis Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Very good location back unit for lease. Newer flooring in the second level. Central AC, laundry in side unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 S Curtis Avenue have any available units?
315 S Curtis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 315 S Curtis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 S Curtis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 S Curtis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 S Curtis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 315 S Curtis Avenue offer parking?
No, 315 S Curtis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 315 S Curtis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 S Curtis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 S Curtis Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 S Curtis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 S Curtis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 S Curtis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 S Curtis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 S Curtis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 S Curtis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 S Curtis Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles