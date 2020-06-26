All apartments in Alhambra
Alhambra, CA
1630 S 5th Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

1630 S 5th Street

1630 S 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

1630 S 5th St, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 S 5th Street have any available units?
1630 S 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 1630 S 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 S 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 S 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1630 S 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1630 S 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1630 S 5th Street offers parking.
Does 1630 S 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 S 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 S 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1630 S 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1630 S 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 S 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 S 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 S 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 S 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 S 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
