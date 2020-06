Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Cute Clean Courtyard Apartment! Single level, quiet building, street Parking. Apartment available for immediate move in; rare opportunity as this building has very low turn over. This unit has just been renovated with new electrical and fresh paint. All units are ground floor, opening into a beautiful well kept courtyard with manicured landscaping and citrus trees......great community! Please call with any questions.