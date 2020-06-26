All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

103 N 3rd Street

103 N 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

103 N 3rd St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous, Partially Furnished Luxury Rental! Conveniently located in the heart of Alhambra, this brand-new, two-story condo stuns and captivates. Driving up to the property, you notice the stately stone and stucco exterior, professional landscaping, and the influence of both modern and Spanish style! Located on the end unit, this 2BR/2.5BA, 1,200sqft villa is perfect for those seeking a productive and leisurely lifestyle. Every room with a view is Instagram-ready in this abode! Cook delicious meals and share champagne in your kitchen featuring brand-new stainless- steel appliances, marble countertops, posh subway tile backsplash, white shaker cabinetry and a gas range! Modern furniture with brass accents, hardwood floors, and clean lines lovingly adorn this home in a contemporary fashion. Relax in the generously sized master bedroom and bask in the spa-inspired en suite with chic tiles, gorgeous marble topped vanity, and plenty of storage. The additional bedroom may also be used as an office or flex space! Consistent with the master en suite, the other bathrooms also have a similar swanky vibe! The location is equally as lovely as this home, with an only 2-minute walk to the best local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Additional features include 2 car garage, balcony, patio, washer/dryer, approximately 8 miles from downtown Los Angeles, and so much more! Start living the good life with this Brand-New, Move-In Ready Condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 N 3rd Street have any available units?
103 N 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 103 N 3rd Street have?
Some of 103 N 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 N 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 N 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 N 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 103 N 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 103 N 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 103 N 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 103 N 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 N 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 N 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 103 N 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 N 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 103 N 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 N 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 N 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 N 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 N 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

