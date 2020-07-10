All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like
97 West Bolero Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
97 West Bolero Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

97 West Bolero Drive

97 West Bolero Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

97 West Bolero Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Pecan Grove Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***OCCUPIED THROUGH SEPTEMBER***

***Landscaping Service Included With The Rent!***

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with over 1,800 sq. ft. in the heart of Tempe! Conveniently located off of Warner & Kyrene in the beautiful "Pecan Grove Village 2" subdivision! Local Kyrene Schools, Freeway Access, Shopping, and much more!
Move In Ready! Nice interior two tone neutral interior paint, high ceilings that give the home a large open feel, newer upgraded flooring and tile in all the right places. ALL appliances included! Fridge, washer and dryer! Cuddle up next to the beautiful fireplace! Enjoy the gorgeous backyard and covered patio! Take a dip in the pristine community pool with in walking distance from the home! This one won't last long at this price!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1775, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1775, Available 10/10/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 97 West Bolero Drive have any available units?
97 West Bolero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 West Bolero Drive have?
Some of 97 West Bolero Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 West Bolero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
97 West Bolero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 West Bolero Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 West Bolero Drive is pet friendly.
Does 97 West Bolero Drive offer parking?
No, 97 West Bolero Drive does not offer parking.
Does 97 West Bolero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 West Bolero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 West Bolero Drive have a pool?
Yes, 97 West Bolero Drive has a pool.
Does 97 West Bolero Drive have accessible units?
No, 97 West Bolero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 97 West Bolero Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 West Bolero Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 BedroomsTempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with PoolTempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunsetHoldemanNorth Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado CollegeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College