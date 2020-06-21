925 N College Ave Unit F221

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bath, townhome available for rent in the Papago Park Village community on College & Curry, located just across the lake from ASU! This is an amazing location next to Papago Park (park, lake, dog run, baseball, basketball, running/biking trails). One minute walk to Tempe Town Lake, ten minute walk to ASU campus & light rail station!! This 2 bedroom unit has 2 levels with vaulted ceilings. Large living room , open kitchen facing the dining room. This unit include a private balcony and storage closet. All appliances included with washer/dryer. In addition to lake and park, the community has three nice pool areas. Water/Sewer/Trash included with rent.



Please Email Tim@AZRentalhomes.com , text 480.588.5333 or call 480.588.5333 X1