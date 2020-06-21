All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

925 N College Ave Unit F221

925 North College Avenue · (480) 588-5333 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

925 North College Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
2 bedroom, 1 bath, townhome available for rent in the Papago Park Village community on College & Curry, located just across the lake from ASU! This is an amazing location next to Papago Park (park, lake, dog run, baseball, basketball, running/biking trails). One minute walk to Tempe Town Lake, ten minute walk to ASU campus & light rail station!! This 2 bedroom unit has 2 levels with vaulted ceilings. Large living room , open kitchen facing the dining room. This unit include a private balcony and storage closet. All appliances included with washer/dryer. In addition to lake and park, the community has three nice pool areas. Water/Sewer/Trash included with rent.

Please Email Tim@AZRentalhomes.com , text 480.588.5333 or call 480.588.5333 X1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 N College Ave Unit F221 have any available units?
925 N College Ave Unit F221 has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 N College Ave Unit F221 have?
Some of 925 N College Ave Unit F221's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 N College Ave Unit F221 currently offering any rent specials?
925 N College Ave Unit F221 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 N College Ave Unit F221 pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 N College Ave Unit F221 is pet friendly.
Does 925 N College Ave Unit F221 offer parking?
Yes, 925 N College Ave Unit F221 does offer parking.
Does 925 N College Ave Unit F221 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 N College Ave Unit F221 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 N College Ave Unit F221 have a pool?
Yes, 925 N College Ave Unit F221 has a pool.
Does 925 N College Ave Unit F221 have accessible units?
No, 925 N College Ave Unit F221 does not have accessible units.
Does 925 N College Ave Unit F221 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 N College Ave Unit F221 has units with dishwashers.
