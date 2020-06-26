916 W LAGUNA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

This cozy single level is move in ready and has been redone with new window treatments,plush neutral carpet,12X24''plank tile and recently repainted inside.It features 2 spacious bedrooms and den with closet(could be 3rd bedroom), separate storage unit, two private covered carport spaces with plenty of nearby guest parking , a neighborhood only pet park, 2 community pools, and a private kids park for this neighborhood only. This location is convenient to everything from shopping, schools, and freeway access.