916 W LAGUNA Drive

Amenities
This cozy single level is move in ready and has been redone with new window treatments,plush neutral carpet,12X24''plank tile and recently repainted inside.It features 2 spacious bedrooms and den with closet(could be 3rd bedroom), separate storage unit, two private covered carport spaces with plenty of nearby guest parking , a neighborhood only pet park, 2 community pools, and a private kids park for this neighborhood only. This location is convenient to everything from shopping, schools, and freeway access.