All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 916 W LAGUNA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
916 W LAGUNA Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 11:11 AM

916 W LAGUNA Drive

916 West Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

916 West Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
This cozy single level is move in ready and has been redone with new window treatments,plush neutral carpet,12X24''plank tile and recently repainted inside.It features 2 spacious bedrooms and den with closet(could be 3rd bedroom), separate storage unit, two private covered carport spaces with plenty of nearby guest parking , a neighborhood only pet park, 2 community pools, and a private kids park for this neighborhood only. This location is convenient to everything from shopping, schools, and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 W LAGUNA Drive have any available units?
916 W LAGUNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 W LAGUNA Drive have?
Some of 916 W LAGUNA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 W LAGUNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
916 W LAGUNA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 W LAGUNA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 W LAGUNA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 916 W LAGUNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 916 W LAGUNA Drive offers parking.
Does 916 W LAGUNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 W LAGUNA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 W LAGUNA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 916 W LAGUNA Drive has a pool.
Does 916 W LAGUNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 916 W LAGUNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 916 W LAGUNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 W LAGUNA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College