Tempe, AZ
915 W YALE Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

915 W YALE Drive

915 West Yale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 West Yale Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Pepperwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Move in ready! Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan home in Tempe. Home features brand new 2 tone paint throughout and new upgraded carpet. Updated white kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, with stainless steel stove and microwave. Master bedroom with remodeled bathroom and granite counter tops. Secondary bathroom features updated cabinets with dual sinks. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, good size closets and new carpet. Spacious backyard with a pebble tech pool. Close to shopping, dining, freeways, Az Mills, and ASU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 W YALE Drive have any available units?
915 W YALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 W YALE Drive have?
Some of 915 W YALE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 W YALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 W YALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 W YALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 915 W YALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 915 W YALE Drive offer parking?
No, 915 W YALE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 915 W YALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 W YALE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 W YALE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 915 W YALE Drive has a pool.
Does 915 W YALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 915 W YALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 915 W YALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 W YALE Drive has units with dishwashers.

