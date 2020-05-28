915 W YALE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Move in ready! Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan home in Tempe. Home features brand new 2 tone paint throughout and new upgraded carpet. Updated white kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, with stainless steel stove and microwave. Master bedroom with remodeled bathroom and granite counter tops. Secondary bathroom features updated cabinets with dual sinks. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, good size closets and new carpet. Spacious backyard with a pebble tech pool. Close to shopping, dining, freeways, Az Mills, and ASU.