915 W. 14th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Tempe 3 Bed/ 1.75 Bath LANDSCAPING INCLUDED - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE IMMEDIATE MOVE IN



1,386 SqFt - 3 Bed, 1.75 Bath - Single Level Home - Living Room and Family Room - Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Built-In Oven & Gas Counter Stove - Large Backyard with Grass and Covered Patio - Storage Room with Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups - Two Car Carport. Landscaping Included.



INCLUDES: Gas Stove; Wall Oven; Dishwasher; Refrigerator; Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups.



DIRECTIONS: HARDY & BROADWAY - North on Hardy, West on Parkway, Right on 14th Street.



UTILITIES: APS, City of Tempe, SW Gas



SCHOOLS: Holdeman, Gililland, Tempe High School



$1,525.00 Rent + 1.8% Tempe City Tax Per Month

$1,525.00 Deposit ($400.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-refundable Cleaning Fee)

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

(Pictures are from a previous listing)



