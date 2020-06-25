All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

915 W. 14th Street

915 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

915 West 14th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Tempe 3 Bed/ 1.75 Bath LANDSCAPING INCLUDED - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATE MOVE IN

1,386 SqFt - 3 Bed, 1.75 Bath - Single Level Home - Living Room and Family Room - Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Built-In Oven & Gas Counter Stove - Large Backyard with Grass and Covered Patio - Storage Room with Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups - Two Car Carport. Landscaping Included.

INCLUDES: Gas Stove; Wall Oven; Dishwasher; Refrigerator; Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups.

DIRECTIONS: HARDY & BROADWAY - North on Hardy, West on Parkway, Right on 14th Street.

UTILITIES: APS, City of Tempe, SW Gas

SCHOOLS: Holdeman, Gililland, Tempe High School

$1,525.00 Rent + 1.8% Tempe City Tax Per Month
$1,525.00 Deposit ($400.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE2298297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 W. 14th Street have any available units?
915 W. 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 W. 14th Street have?
Some of 915 W. 14th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 W. 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
915 W. 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 W. 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 915 W. 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 915 W. 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 915 W. 14th Street offers parking.
Does 915 W. 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 W. 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 W. 14th Street have a pool?
No, 915 W. 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 915 W. 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 915 W. 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 915 W. 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 W. 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
