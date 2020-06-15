8858 S TAYLOR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool hot tub tennis court

NOW AVAILABLE 4/1! Call for specific rent for your dates. Rental amounts vary depending on season and duration of stay. Bring your clothes and toothbrush! Quiet & cozy single story town home with soaring ceilings, Two master-size bedrooms for a peaceful night's sleep in a prime S. Tempe location. Walk to restaurants, nightlife, parks, and public transport! Close to the 101, I-10, 202 S., and US 60 freeways. 15 minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport. Restaurants, coffee shops, and a grocery store within walking distance from the house.Great option for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families.Community pool, hot tub, and tennis courts. You will love this place! Owner is related to listing agent.