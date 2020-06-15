All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 8858 S TAYLOR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
8858 S TAYLOR Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

8858 S TAYLOR Drive

8858 South Taylor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8858 South Taylor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
NOW AVAILABLE 4/1! Call for specific rent for your dates. Rental amounts vary depending on season and duration of stay. Bring your clothes and toothbrush! Quiet & cozy single story town home with soaring ceilings, Two master-size bedrooms for a peaceful night's sleep in a prime S. Tempe location. Walk to restaurants, nightlife, parks, and public transport! Close to the 101, I-10, 202 S., and US 60 freeways. 15 minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport. Restaurants, coffee shops, and a grocery store within walking distance from the house.Great option for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families.Community pool, hot tub, and tennis courts. You will love this place! Owner is related to listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8858 S TAYLOR Drive have any available units?
8858 S TAYLOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 8858 S TAYLOR Drive have?
Some of 8858 S TAYLOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8858 S TAYLOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8858 S TAYLOR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8858 S TAYLOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8858 S TAYLOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 8858 S TAYLOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8858 S TAYLOR Drive does offer parking.
Does 8858 S TAYLOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8858 S TAYLOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8858 S TAYLOR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8858 S TAYLOR Drive has a pool.
Does 8858 S TAYLOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 8858 S TAYLOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8858 S TAYLOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8858 S TAYLOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College