794 E MARIA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Super spacious home in Warner Ranch. 3 BDR with separate Family & formal Living Rooms, refreshing FENCED pool, Large backyard w/grassy area. Eat-In Kitchen with gas cooktop, Breakfast Island, Gas Range/Oven, Built-In NEW Microwave, Newly added insulation for better energy efficiency. Energy efficient w/gas cooktop, ceiling fans, window screens. Bright and spacious with an open floor plan & High vaulted ceilings - Master Bath w/Garden Bath Tub, Separate Shower & Double Sinks in Vanity. Lots of greenbelts & very close to bus stop. Great Tempe location with close proximity to ASU, companies (Intel, Freescale, Honeywell, etc.), shopping malls. Top Kyrene District Schools within Corona just across the street. Available July 1st. Pool Service and Landscaping Included. Carpet will be shampooed.