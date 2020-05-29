All apartments in Tempe
794 E MARIA Lane

794 East Maria Lane · No Longer Available
Location

794 East Maria Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Super spacious home in Warner Ranch. 3 BDR with separate Family & formal Living Rooms, refreshing FENCED pool, Large backyard w/grassy area. Eat-In Kitchen with gas cooktop, Breakfast Island, Gas Range/Oven, Built-In NEW Microwave, Newly added insulation for better energy efficiency. Energy efficient w/gas cooktop, ceiling fans, window screens. Bright and spacious with an open floor plan & High vaulted ceilings - Master Bath w/Garden Bath Tub, Separate Shower & Double Sinks in Vanity. Lots of greenbelts & very close to bus stop. Great Tempe location with close proximity to ASU, companies (Intel, Freescale, Honeywell, etc.), shopping malls. Top Kyrene District Schools within Corona just across the street. Available July 1st. Pool Service and Landscaping Included. Carpet will be shampooed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 E MARIA Lane have any available units?
794 E MARIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 794 E MARIA Lane have?
Some of 794 E MARIA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 E MARIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
794 E MARIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 E MARIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 794 E MARIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 794 E MARIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 794 E MARIA Lane offers parking.
Does 794 E MARIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 794 E MARIA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 E MARIA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 794 E MARIA Lane has a pool.
Does 794 E MARIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 794 E MARIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 794 E MARIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 794 E MARIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
