Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

7879 S STEPHANIE Lane

7879 South Stephanie Lane · (480) 518-7370
Location

7879 South Stephanie Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Alisanos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Gated Luxury Alisanos community in south Tempe-minutes from I-10 & Sky Harbor , close to shopping, malls-fantastic central location. Looking for a long term tenant starting April 2020 at $4500/month. This is a 3700 sq. ft house with 2 bedrooms on the main floor & office, and 2 add'l bedrooms & living room in the finished basement. Very spacious property. Upgraded w/ alder kitchen cabinets, all Viking appliances-double oven, real hardwood floors in bedrooms, travertine etc. Owner/Agent pays HOA, pool & landscaping maintenance, pest control. Tenant pays remaining utilities. No pets please. All furnishings stay as in the photos. Pool & in ground spa are heated. & fully fenced off-Gas heating available . Gigablast internet available, RO system in the kitchen, all bedrooms have a T 4 car garage has a mini gym, ping pong table, arcade games. Outdoor stainless steel gas BBQ available. Beautiful property in a great neighborhood close to everything! Owner/Agent. Property comes furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane have any available units?
7879 S STEPHANIE Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane have?
Some of 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7879 S STEPHANIE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane does offer parking.
Does 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane has a pool.
Does 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7879 S STEPHANIE Lane has units with dishwashers.
