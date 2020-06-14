7879 S STEPHANIE Lane

Amenities

Welcome to Gated Luxury Alisanos community in south Tempe-minutes from I-10 & Sky Harbor , close to shopping, malls-fantastic central location. Looking for a long term tenant starting April 2020 at $4500/month. This is a 3700 sq. ft house with 2 bedrooms on the main floor & office, and 2 add'l bedrooms & living room in the finished basement. Very spacious property. Upgraded w/ alder kitchen cabinets, all Viking appliances-double oven, real hardwood floors in bedrooms, travertine etc. Owner/Agent pays HOA, pool & landscaping maintenance, pest control. Tenant pays remaining utilities. No pets please. All furnishings stay as in the photos. Pool & in ground spa are heated. & fully fenced off-Gas heating available . Gigablast internet available, RO system in the kitchen, all bedrooms have a T 4 car garage has a mini gym, ping pong table, arcade games. Outdoor stainless steel gas BBQ available. Beautiful property in a great neighborhood close to everything! Owner/Agent. Property comes furnished!