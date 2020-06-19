All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

735 E. Manhatton Dr

735 East Manhatton Drive · (785) 504-1568
Location

735 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Superstition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 6/30/2020

4 bedroom 2 bathroom ,Pool, 2 Car Garage, Single level home Remodeled Kitchen, New Cabinets and Counter Tops, Newer carpet, highly upgraded Tile. An awesome pool area with Covered Patio, Separate Living Room and Family Room.

Major Crossroads: Rural & Southern

Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.

Near: ASU, US 60 & Loop 101 Fwys, Light Rail, Arizona Mills Mall, Banner Hospital and Children's Medical Center

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Lease: Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 E. Manhatton Dr have any available units?
735 E. Manhatton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 E. Manhatton Dr have?
Some of 735 E. Manhatton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 E. Manhatton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
735 E. Manhatton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 E. Manhatton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 735 E. Manhatton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 735 E. Manhatton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 735 E. Manhatton Dr does offer parking.
Does 735 E. Manhatton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 E. Manhatton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 E. Manhatton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 735 E. Manhatton Dr has a pool.
Does 735 E. Manhatton Dr have accessible units?
No, 735 E. Manhatton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 735 E. Manhatton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 E. Manhatton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
