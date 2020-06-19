735 E. Manhatton Dr

Amenities

HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 6/30/2020



4 bedroom 2 bathroom ,Pool, 2 Car Garage, Single level home Remodeled Kitchen, New Cabinets and Counter Tops, Newer carpet, highly upgraded Tile. An awesome pool area with Covered Patio, Separate Living Room and Family Room.



Major Crossroads: Rural & Southern



Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.



Near: ASU, US 60 & Loop 101 Fwys, Light Rail, Arizona Mills Mall, Banner Hospital and Children's Medical Center



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Lease: Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***