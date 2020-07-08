All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

734 E. Campus Drive

734 East Campus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

734 East Campus Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Campus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Great 3 bedroom plus den/office, 2 bath home with large backyard - Great 3 bedroom plus den/office, 2 bath home with large backyard with a pool and covered pation on a cul-de-sac street. Tile throughout with carpet only in bedrooms. Inside laundry with washer and dryer.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1995
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE5199189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 E. Campus Drive have any available units?
734 E. Campus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 E. Campus Drive have?
Some of 734 E. Campus Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 E. Campus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
734 E. Campus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 E. Campus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 E. Campus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 734 E. Campus Drive offer parking?
No, 734 E. Campus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 734 E. Campus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 E. Campus Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 E. Campus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 734 E. Campus Drive has a pool.
Does 734 E. Campus Drive have accessible units?
No, 734 E. Campus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 734 E. Campus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 E. Campus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

