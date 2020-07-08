734 E. Campus Drive

Amenities
Great 3 bedroom plus den/office, 2 bath home with large backyard - Great 3 bedroom plus den/office, 2 bath home with large backyard with a pool and covered pation on a cul-de-sac street. Tile throughout with carpet only in bedrooms. Inside laundry with washer and dryer.
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1995
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
(RLNE5199189)