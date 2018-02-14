All apartments in Tempe
727 E Vista Del Cerro Drive

727 East Vista Del Cerro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

727 East Vista Del Cerro Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Daley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Rural and Apache

Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3
Sq Footage: 1750

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

This is a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Tempe home located on a quiet street with a cul-de-sac. This home has plenty of living space with separate living and family rooms and dining area. All tile and wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans in each room and window blinds throughout. Open kitchen includes maple cabinets, extra counter top space, electric ceramic top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Grass backyard with large covered patio and desert landscaped front yard. Washing machine and dryer included. This home is located in a convenient Tempe location closet to ASU, light rail, restaurants, shopping and freeways.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

