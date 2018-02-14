727 E Vista Del Cerro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Rural and Apache



Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Sq Footage: 1750



Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



This is a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Tempe home located on a quiet street with a cul-de-sac. This home has plenty of living space with separate living and family rooms and dining area. All tile and wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans in each room and window blinds throughout. Open kitchen includes maple cabinets, extra counter top space, electric ceramic top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Grass backyard with large covered patio and desert landscaped front yard. Washing machine and dryer included. This home is located in a convenient Tempe location closet to ASU, light rail, restaurants, shopping and freeways.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.