Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 ba home has a large eat in kitchen with all appliances, fresh paint, new blinds and new master shower! Ceiling fans t/o, new flooring (plank) shaker style cabinets & countertops! New master shower stall. In addition to the large living room this home has a huge enclosed Arizona room and laundry room! Nice size back yard w/r.v. gate and storage. Close to ASU, Mill Ave District and Tempe Town Lake!!