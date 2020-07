Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

717 W. 13th St. Available 07/10/20 NICE TEMPE TOWNHOME COMING SOON! - NICE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! ALL TILE ON FIRST FLOOR W/HALF BATH, KITCHEN AND GREATROOM. UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY, MASTER WITH PRIVATE PATIO, NICE SIZE ROOMS AND FULL BATH IN HALLWAY. NICE SPLIT FLOOR PLAN AND PRIVACY FOR YOU AND YOUR ROOMATE!



FEES:

Lease Preparation - $195

Administrative - 1%

Sales Tax - 1.8%



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4891284)