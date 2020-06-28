All apartments in Tempe
709 E GENEVA Drive

709 East Geneva Drive · No Longer Available
Location

709 East Geneva Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Brentwood Cavalier

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
YOU will LOVE THIS BRENTWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD!! This ranch style 3 bedroom rental home features, North-South Exposure, a large screened-in back patio. Both the living and family rooms are spacious with a cozy gas fireplace in the family room and plantation shutters in the living room**Double Pane Low E Windows! The desert landscaping is low maint so easy to take care of. This home's location is conveniently close to Shopping, Light Rail, Downtown Tempe, ASU, and the 60 freeway to whisk you away to pretty much any location throughout the valley. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 E GENEVA Drive have any available units?
709 E GENEVA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 E GENEVA Drive have?
Some of 709 E GENEVA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 E GENEVA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 E GENEVA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 E GENEVA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 709 E GENEVA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 709 E GENEVA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 709 E GENEVA Drive offers parking.
Does 709 E GENEVA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 E GENEVA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 E GENEVA Drive have a pool?
No, 709 E GENEVA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 E GENEVA Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 E GENEVA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 E GENEVA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 E GENEVA Drive has units with dishwashers.
