709 E GENEVA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

YOU will LOVE THIS BRENTWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD!! This ranch style 3 bedroom rental home features, North-South Exposure, a large screened-in back patio. Both the living and family rooms are spacious with a cozy gas fireplace in the family room and plantation shutters in the living room**Double Pane Low E Windows! The desert landscaping is low maint so easy to take care of. This home's location is conveniently close to Shopping, Light Rail, Downtown Tempe, ASU, and the 60 freeway to whisk you away to pretty much any location throughout the valley. WELCOME HOME!