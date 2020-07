Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Nicely Remodeled: Great downtown Tempe Location!! This modern and stylish Brownstone/Contemporary townhome is just minutes from Sky Harbor Airport/Mill Ave/ASU w/a public transit steps away from your door. No Expensive airport or student parking fees ever again! It features 2 Master Bedroom suites, great room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer provided, R/O water filtration system and soft water system. Make this your Tempe home.