Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:54 PM

6727 South Jentilly Lane

6727 South Jentilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6727 South Jentilly Lane, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
**Click on the link below for a fully interactive 3D tour of the home!**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ubfDFsfJSLC

Charming move in ready 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Tempe! Conveniently located off of Rural & Guadalupe in the desirable "Park Premiere South" Community!
Close to ASU, U.S. 60 & 101 Freeway's, Downtown Phoenix, SkyHarbor Airport, and so much more! Updated windows, vanities, mirror, beautiful interior designer two tone paint, ceiling fans, plush carpet and tile in all the right areas, and so much more! Appliances Included! Enjoy all that this community has to offer including sports courts, tennis, and a sparkling community pool. Water, Sewer, and Trash Included along with Front yard maintenance! This one won't last long at this price!

Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text (480) 798-3198 Or visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com to see all our available properties.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6727 South Jentilly Lane have any available units?
6727 South Jentilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6727 South Jentilly Lane have?
Some of 6727 South Jentilly Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6727 South Jentilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6727 South Jentilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 South Jentilly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6727 South Jentilly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6727 South Jentilly Lane offer parking?
No, 6727 South Jentilly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6727 South Jentilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6727 South Jentilly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 South Jentilly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6727 South Jentilly Lane has a pool.
Does 6727 South Jentilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 6727 South Jentilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 South Jentilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6727 South Jentilly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
