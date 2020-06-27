All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:55 PM

633 W SOUTHERN Avenue

633 West Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

633 West Southern Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome. Open floor plan with high windows, brick fireplace and large tile floors. Living room and master feature expansive vaulted ceilings with fans. Split floorplan featuring master with walk-in closet and full bath on one side and two guest bedrooms and guest bath on the other. Master has separate entrance to private patio and covered parking. Separate dining room in addition to kitchen pennisula for lots of seating. Built in microwave, dishwasher and full laundry room/pantry. Close to community pool, freeway and ASU. This townhome will be available to view after 8/13/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have any available units?
633 W SOUTHERN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have?
Some of 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
633 W SOUTHERN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue offers parking.
Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue has a pool.
Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 W SOUTHERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
