633 W SOUTHERN Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome. Open floor plan with high windows, brick fireplace and large tile floors. Living room and master feature expansive vaulted ceilings with fans. Split floorplan featuring master with walk-in closet and full bath on one side and two guest bedrooms and guest bath on the other. Master has separate entrance to private patio and covered parking. Separate dining room in addition to kitchen pennisula for lots of seating. Built in microwave, dishwasher and full laundry room/pantry. Close to community pool, freeway and ASU. This townhome will be available to view after 8/13/19