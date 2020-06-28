614 S Allred Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Highly upgraded home ready for your immediate move-in! This unit has been impeccably maintained & includes the washer/dryer, upgraded flooring, tall ceilings, private patio with custom shades, garage parking, near the community pool & more! Wonderful great room layout with a beautiful kitchen featuring lots of cabinet & countertop space, fridge, breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances. The master suite is large enough for a king bed to fit comfortably with a custom designed bathroom that has a large tile shower/tub & a big closet. This community features a gated pool, plenty of guest parking & beautiful green space. Close to Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, Sloan Park, golfing, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores & easy freeway access!