6123 South McKemy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2bed/2bath townhome available in highly desirable Tempe location! Amenities offered include full sized washer/dryer, large private patio/yard area, covered parking, vaulted ceilings, & an amazing open layout & use of space! **Interior Pictures and walk through video in ads are of neighboring unit - same layout**

$53 application fee per adult. One time admin set up fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are applicable on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets , if approved & allowed at subject location, require additional fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.