All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 6123 South McKemy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
6123 South McKemy Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

6123 South McKemy Street

6123 South Mckemy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6123 South Mckemy Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Pepperwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2bed/2bath townhome available in highly desirable Tempe location! Amenities offered include full sized washer/dryer, large private patio/yard area, covered parking, vaulted ceilings, & an amazing open layout & use of space! **Interior Pictures and walk through video in ads are of neighboring unit - same layout**
$53 application fee per adult. One time admin set up fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are applicable on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets , if approved & allowed at subject location, require additional fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 South McKemy Street have any available units?
6123 South McKemy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6123 South McKemy Street have?
Some of 6123 South McKemy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 South McKemy Street currently offering any rent specials?
6123 South McKemy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 South McKemy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6123 South McKemy Street is pet friendly.
Does 6123 South McKemy Street offer parking?
Yes, 6123 South McKemy Street offers parking.
Does 6123 South McKemy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6123 South McKemy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 South McKemy Street have a pool?
No, 6123 South McKemy Street does not have a pool.
Does 6123 South McKemy Street have accessible units?
No, 6123 South McKemy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 South McKemy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6123 South McKemy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College