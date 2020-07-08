All apartments in Tempe
611 E Colgate Dr

611 East Colgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

611 East Colgate Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fully remodeled patio home located in Tempe. Private yard with extra storage and a covered patio. North/South facing. Galley style kitchen design with black appliances, large single basin sink which overlooks the mature rose bushes and front entranceway. The dining room & living room follow together and make for a great entertainment space. The rear bedroom has a sliding glass door that opens up to the private rear yard. The full bathroom has 2 sinks and a linen closet. Car covered carport. This home is close to the community pool and barbeque area.

Online application at www.PropertyAZ.com. All occupants 18+ must complete applications. $35 Application Fee per person.

$1700 Security Deposit, $200 Administrative Fee, Rental sales tax 1.8% does apply.

Pet screening is mandatory, no vicious breeds of dogs allowed.

Refrigerator, washer & dryer are there at no cost to the tenant and are not warranted by the landlord and or the property management company.

To schedule a showing please contact Theresa@PropertyAZ.com 480-980-2805 or Amy@PropertyAZ.com 480-276-5525.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 E Colgate Dr have any available units?
611 E Colgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 E Colgate Dr have?
Some of 611 E Colgate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 E Colgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
611 E Colgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 E Colgate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 611 E Colgate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 611 E Colgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 611 E Colgate Dr offers parking.
Does 611 E Colgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 E Colgate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 E Colgate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 611 E Colgate Dr has a pool.
Does 611 E Colgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 611 E Colgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 611 E Colgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 E Colgate Dr has units with dishwashers.

