611 E Colgate Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

Fully remodeled patio home located in Tempe. Private yard with extra storage and a covered patio. North/South facing. Galley style kitchen design with black appliances, large single basin sink which overlooks the mature rose bushes and front entranceway. The dining room & living room follow together and make for a great entertainment space. The rear bedroom has a sliding glass door that opens up to the private rear yard. The full bathroom has 2 sinks and a linen closet. Car covered carport. This home is close to the community pool and barbeque area.



Online application at www.PropertyAZ.com. All occupants 18+ must complete applications. $35 Application Fee per person.



$1700 Security Deposit, $200 Administrative Fee, Rental sales tax 1.8% does apply.



Pet screening is mandatory, no vicious breeds of dogs allowed.



Refrigerator, washer & dryer are there at no cost to the tenant and are not warranted by the landlord and or the property management company.



To schedule a showing please contact Theresa@PropertyAZ.com 480-980-2805 or Amy@PropertyAZ.com 480-276-5525.