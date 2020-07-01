All apartments in Tempe
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

610 E ELLIS Drive

610 East Ellis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

610 East Ellis Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single family home on large lot .Open floor plan with tile floor entry .Dining room with tile floor .Family room with ceiling fan and tile floor .Kitchen with tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher and disposal .All bedrooms with ceiling fans .Master bedroom with walk-in closet and door to patio .Master bath with separate tile shower/tub and tile floor .Inside laundry with hook-ups only .Desert front yard .Desert back yard with covered patio and fenced pool .Pool Service Included *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 E ELLIS Drive have any available units?
610 E ELLIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 E ELLIS Drive have?
Some of 610 E ELLIS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 E ELLIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
610 E ELLIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 E ELLIS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 E ELLIS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 610 E ELLIS Drive offer parking?
No, 610 E ELLIS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 610 E ELLIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 E ELLIS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 E ELLIS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 610 E ELLIS Drive has a pool.
Does 610 E ELLIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 610 E ELLIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 610 E ELLIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 E ELLIS Drive has units with dishwashers.

