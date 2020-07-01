610 E ELLIS Drive

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single family home on large lot .Open floor plan with tile floor entry .Dining room with tile floor .Family room with ceiling fan and tile floor .Kitchen with tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher and disposal .All bedrooms with ceiling fans .Master bedroom with walk-in closet and door to patio .Master bath with separate tile shower/tub and tile floor .Inside laundry with hook-ups only .Desert front yard .Desert back yard with covered patio and fenced pool .Pool Service Included *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted.