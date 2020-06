Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful remodeled 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in a great location in Tempe! Open floor plan, beautiful Tile throughout, except for in the bedrooms. Tiled showers, Ceiling Fans in Every Room, Two Car Garage with large storage room. Large POOL in the backyard, perfect for the long summer. No cats! Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.