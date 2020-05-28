All apartments in Tempe
518 E Colgate Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:42 PM

518 E Colgate Drive

518 East Colgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

518 East Colgate Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This Town home is located at Rural and Baseline in the Community of University Royal Garden Homes. Great location in the community across from the Pool. Features include a Cozy kitchen with White Cabinets and Counter tops. All tile and wood laminate flooring. Black Appliances. Two car covered parking right at your front door. Spa in the back yard will not be repaired or replaced if it stops working. 5% Tax and administrative fee on rent, $400 non refundable on security deposit, $200 cleaning fee $300 non refundable pet fee + $25 monthly fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 E Colgate Drive have any available units?
518 E Colgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 E Colgate Drive have?
Some of 518 E Colgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 E Colgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
518 E Colgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 E Colgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 E Colgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 518 E Colgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 518 E Colgate Drive offers parking.
Does 518 E Colgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 E Colgate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 E Colgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 518 E Colgate Drive has a pool.
Does 518 E Colgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 518 E Colgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 518 E Colgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 E Colgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
