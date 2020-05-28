518 E Colgate Drive

Amenities

This Town home is located at Rural and Baseline in the Community of University Royal Garden Homes. Great location in the community across from the Pool. Features include a Cozy kitchen with White Cabinets and Counter tops. All tile and wood laminate flooring. Black Appliances. Two car covered parking right at your front door. Spa in the back yard will not be repaired or replaced if it stops working. 5% Tax and administrative fee on rent, $400 non refundable on security deposit, $200 cleaning fee $300 non refundable pet fee + $25 monthly fee