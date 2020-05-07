All apartments in Tempe
508 W 1st Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

508 W 1st Street

508 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 West 1st Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
SIX WEEKS FREE RENT!* Enjoy partial Tempe Town Lake views from your private patio in this brand new urban community located in the heart of Tempe. Contemporary finishes include wide-plank flooring, european style cabinetry and stainless appliances, dual-sinks, en-suite bathrooms and large walk-in closet. Pet-friendly community offers luxurious amenities that include rooftop deck with panoramic city and lake views, resort pool, spa and cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, fire pits and BBQ stations, garage parking, package concierge and co-work space with coffee bar. Centrally located to access the best Mill Ave. restaurants, shopping and bars along with ASU, loop 202 and Arizona Mills. *Restrictions Apply. Price/specials/availability subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 W 1st Street have any available units?
508 W 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 W 1st Street have?
Some of 508 W 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 W 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 W 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 W 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 W 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 508 W 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 508 W 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 508 W 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 W 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 W 1st Street have a pool?
Yes, 508 W 1st Street has a pool.
Does 508 W 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 508 W 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 W 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 W 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
