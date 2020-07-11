505 W JULIE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This BEAUTIFUL home is move-in ready and waiting for you! This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home has New carpet throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops and washer and dryer are included. Big living and family rooms! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, upgraded faucets in all bathrooms and double sinks in both Master and Upstairs bathrooms. Easy maintenance backyard with HUGE covered patio. Close to ASU, shopping and freeways! This won't last long, so schedule your showing today!!!