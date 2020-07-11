All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:11 AM

505 W JULIE Drive

505 West Julie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 West Julie Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This BEAUTIFUL home is move-in ready and waiting for you! This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home has New carpet throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops and washer and dryer are included. Big living and family rooms! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, upgraded faucets in all bathrooms and double sinks in both Master and Upstairs bathrooms. Easy maintenance backyard with HUGE covered patio. Close to ASU, shopping and freeways! This won't last long, so schedule your showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 W JULIE Drive have any available units?
505 W JULIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 W JULIE Drive have?
Some of 505 W JULIE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 W JULIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 W JULIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 W JULIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 W JULIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 505 W JULIE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 W JULIE Drive offers parking.
Does 505 W JULIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 W JULIE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 W JULIE Drive have a pool?
No, 505 W JULIE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 W JULIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 W JULIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 W JULIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 W JULIE Drive has units with dishwashers.
