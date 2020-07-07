All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
505 S. Roosevelt #1
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:45 AM

505 S. Roosevelt #1

505 S Roosevelt St · No Longer Available
Location

505 S Roosevelt St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
Casita Sonora in Downtown Tempe is a two story loft unit with many special touches to detail. Updated kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Exposed Vega poles, 4'x 8' picture window, Saltillo tile and much more. Walking distance to ASU. Orbit (free Tempe shuttle) route on 5th Street just north of Property. 8 min drive to Sky Harbor Int Airport. Shared laundry area. 1 block from Jaycee Park Rec/Community Center (Baseball, Basketball, Dog Park, etc. Property is located behind the house at 599 W 5th Street with private access from the alley. (505 S Roosevelt St) 1 Bed/1 Bath with 1 full parking space and room for motorcycle or moped. 1.8% Tempe rental tax and electric service not included. Renter's insurance required. No smoking in unit. $30/adult Background check fee. Initial application is free at www.AZrentals.info - OWNER/AGENT
House built in 1926. Duplex built in 1995.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 S. Roosevelt #1 have any available units?
505 S. Roosevelt #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 S. Roosevelt #1 have?
Some of 505 S. Roosevelt #1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 S. Roosevelt #1 currently offering any rent specials?
505 S. Roosevelt #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 S. Roosevelt #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 S. Roosevelt #1 is pet friendly.
Does 505 S. Roosevelt #1 offer parking?
Yes, 505 S. Roosevelt #1 offers parking.
Does 505 S. Roosevelt #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 S. Roosevelt #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 S. Roosevelt #1 have a pool?
No, 505 S. Roosevelt #1 does not have a pool.
Does 505 S. Roosevelt #1 have accessible units?
No, 505 S. Roosevelt #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 S. Roosevelt #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 S. Roosevelt #1 has units with dishwashers.

