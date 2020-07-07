505 S. Roosevelt #1

Amenities

Casita Sonora in Downtown Tempe is a two story loft unit with many special touches to detail. Updated kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Exposed Vega poles, 4'x 8' picture window, Saltillo tile and much more. Walking distance to ASU. Orbit (free Tempe shuttle) route on 5th Street just north of Property. 8 min drive to Sky Harbor Int Airport. Shared laundry area. 1 block from Jaycee Park Rec/Community Center (Baseball, Basketball, Dog Park, etc. Property is located behind the house at 599 W 5th Street with private access from the alley. (505 S Roosevelt St) 1 Bed/1 Bath with 1 full parking space and room for motorcycle or moped. 1.8% Tempe rental tax and electric service not included. Renter's insurance required. No smoking in unit. $30/adult Background check fee. Initial application is free at www.AZrentals.info - OWNER/AGENT

House built in 1926. Duplex built in 1995.