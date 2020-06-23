All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 4909 S. Wendler Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4909 S. Wendler Dr.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4909 S. Wendler Dr.

4909 South Wendler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4909 South Wendler Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Weekly or Extended Stay Housing

1 bedroom Studio apt, fully furnished including kitchen items, appliances and television with expanded cable. All bills paid including local telephone. Your studio has a private bathroom and includes weekly housekeeping. Pets are welcome with a $50.00 non refundable pet fee. No lease required, all major credit cards are accepted. When paying with cash a $100.00 Security deposit is obtain at check in which is refundable at end of stay.

Rates are starting as low as $279.00 per week or $559.00 for an extended stay of 2 weeks. Please call or email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 S. Wendler Dr. have any available units?
4909 S. Wendler Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 4909 S. Wendler Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4909 S. Wendler Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 S. Wendler Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4909 S. Wendler Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4909 S. Wendler Dr. offer parking?
No, 4909 S. Wendler Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4909 S. Wendler Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 S. Wendler Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 S. Wendler Dr. have a pool?
No, 4909 S. Wendler Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4909 S. Wendler Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4909 S. Wendler Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 S. Wendler Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 S. Wendler Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 S. Wendler Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 S. Wendler Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College