4909 S. Wendler Dr.

Weekly or Extended Stay Housing



1 bedroom Studio apt, fully furnished including kitchen items, appliances and television with expanded cable. All bills paid including local telephone. Your studio has a private bathroom and includes weekly housekeeping. Pets are welcome with a $50.00 non refundable pet fee. No lease required, all major credit cards are accepted. When paying with cash a $100.00 Security deposit is obtain at check in which is refundable at end of stay.



Rates are starting as low as $279.00 per week or $559.00 for an extended stay of 2 weeks. Please call or email