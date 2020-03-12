All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

4801 S Kachina Dr

4801 South Kachina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4801 South Kachina Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ Pool Near ASU $2,400/mo

2,100 sq ft home on 1/3 Acre.
Tempe - 101 and US 60.
Move-In August 1st.
Available to view now.

Features Include:
Sparkling Diving Pool (Pool Service Included).
B-ball Court.
Mature landscape (Landscaper Included).
Fireplace.
Bright Kitchen with Granite Counters and New Appliances.
Separate Living room, Family room and Dining room.
Stained Concrete Floors.
2 Car Garage.
Ceiling Fans in every room.
Beautiful Bathrooms with Natural Stone.
Walking distance to Target, Frys, Sprouts and many Restaurants.
Text James at 602-820-8105

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 S Kachina Dr have any available units?
4801 S Kachina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 S Kachina Dr have?
Some of 4801 S Kachina Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 S Kachina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4801 S Kachina Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 S Kachina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 S Kachina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4801 S Kachina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4801 S Kachina Dr does offer parking.
Does 4801 S Kachina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4801 S Kachina Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 S Kachina Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4801 S Kachina Dr has a pool.
Does 4801 S Kachina Dr have accessible units?
No, 4801 S Kachina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 S Kachina Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 S Kachina Dr has units with dishwashers.
