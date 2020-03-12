4801 S Kachina Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ Pool Near ASU $2,400/mo



2,100 sq ft home on 1/3 Acre.

Tempe - 101 and US 60.

Move-In August 1st.

Available to view now.



Features Include:

Sparkling Diving Pool (Pool Service Included).

B-ball Court.

Mature landscape (Landscaper Included).

Fireplace.

Bright Kitchen with Granite Counters and New Appliances.

Separate Living room, Family room and Dining room.

Stained Concrete Floors.

2 Car Garage.

Ceiling Fans in every room.

Beautiful Bathrooms with Natural Stone.

Walking distance to Target, Frys, Sprouts and many Restaurants.

Text James at 602-820-8105