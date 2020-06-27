All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 445 W PECAN Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
445 W PECAN Place
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM

445 W PECAN Place

445 West Pecan Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

445 West Pecan Place, Tempe, AZ 85284
Pecan Grove Village West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath /3 Garage two level home features Wood, Tiles and Carpet throughout. Tiled entry, hallways, kitchen & bathrooms. This home offers space in all the right places. Spacious family room. Kitchen includes eat-in area,Granite counter tops, R/O system, extra cabinet space in garage.Ceiling fans & blinds throughout. Master bedroom is spacious & is split from other bedrooms, Master bath has dual sinks & separate shower & Jacuzzi tub. Built-in cabinets in the office room. Downstairs has a full bedroom and bathroom. Close to 202 , I-10 , 101, Chandler Mall, Arizona Mills. All of the above, home is close to Ahwatukee BASIS school.Backyard features misting system and Private pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 W PECAN Place have any available units?
445 W PECAN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 W PECAN Place have?
Some of 445 W PECAN Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 W PECAN Place currently offering any rent specials?
445 W PECAN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 W PECAN Place pet-friendly?
No, 445 W PECAN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 445 W PECAN Place offer parking?
Yes, 445 W PECAN Place offers parking.
Does 445 W PECAN Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 W PECAN Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 W PECAN Place have a pool?
Yes, 445 W PECAN Place has a pool.
Does 445 W PECAN Place have accessible units?
No, 445 W PECAN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 445 W PECAN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 W PECAN Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College