445 W PECAN Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath /3 Garage two level home features Wood, Tiles and Carpet throughout. Tiled entry, hallways, kitchen & bathrooms. This home offers space in all the right places. Spacious family room. Kitchen includes eat-in area,Granite counter tops, R/O system, extra cabinet space in garage.Ceiling fans & blinds throughout. Master bedroom is spacious & is split from other bedrooms, Master bath has dual sinks & separate shower & Jacuzzi tub. Built-in cabinets in the office room. Downstairs has a full bedroom and bathroom. Close to 202 , I-10 , 101, Chandler Mall, Arizona Mills. All of the above, home is close to Ahwatukee BASIS school.Backyard features misting system and Private pool.