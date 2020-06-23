All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 420 E HERMOSA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
420 E HERMOSA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

420 E HERMOSA Drive

420 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

420 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! Home features a large yard and a 2 car garage. The interior features stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, along with large living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, and plenty of natural lighting through large windows throughout. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island, and a breakfast bar for your convenience. Make this your new home and apply today! Enjoy living in Smart Home, a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill - all through the convenience of your phone or computer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 E HERMOSA Drive have any available units?
420 E HERMOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 E HERMOSA Drive have?
Some of 420 E HERMOSA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 E HERMOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 E HERMOSA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 E HERMOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 420 E HERMOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 420 E HERMOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 420 E HERMOSA Drive does offer parking.
Does 420 E HERMOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 E HERMOSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 E HERMOSA Drive have a pool?
No, 420 E HERMOSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 E HERMOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 E HERMOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 E HERMOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 E HERMOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tides on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College