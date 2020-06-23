420 E HERMOSA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! Home features a large yard and a 2 car garage. The interior features stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, along with large living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, and plenty of natural lighting through large windows throughout. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island, and a breakfast bar for your convenience. Make this your new home and apply today! Enjoy living in Smart Home, a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill - all through the convenience of your phone or computer!